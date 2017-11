Nov 20 (Reuters) - DORMAKABA HOLDING AG:

* ANNOUNCES MANAGEMENT CHANGES AND NEXT STEPS IN CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT‍​

* POST-MERGER INTEGRATION PROCESS EXPECTED TO BE LARGELY COMPLETED AS PLANNED BY 30 JUNE 2018

* BEAT MALACARNE, CHIEF INTEGRATION OFFICER, WILL RESIGN AS OF THIS DATE

* DORMAKABA EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE TO BE REDUCED FROM ELEVEN TO NINE MEMBERS