July 24 (Reuters) - Dormakaba Holding AG:

* DIVESTS ITS 40% MINORITY STAKE IN ISEO

* SELLS SHAREHOLDING IN ISEO TO FACCHINETTI FAMILY, WHO ALREADY OWNS REMAINING 60% IN COMPANY

* CLOSING IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE BY FALL 2018, SUBJECT TO APPROVAL BY THE ANTITRUST AUTHORITIES

* CLOSING IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE BY FALL 2018, SUBJECT TO APPROVAL BY THE ANTITRUST AUTHORITIES

* PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO NOT DISCLOSE FINANCIAL TERMS OF THE TRANSACTION