BRIEF-Dormakaba Holding FY EBITDA Up By Around 10 Pct

July 19 (Reuters) - DORMAKABA HOLDING AG:

* IN 2017/18 FY INCREASED CONSOLIDATED SALES BY AROUND 13% TO APPROX. CHF 2.84 BILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR CHF 2.52 BILLION)

* OPERATING PROFIT (EBITDA) INCREASED BY AROUND 10% (PREVIOUS YEAR CHF 387 MILLION)

* AIMS TO ACHIEVE ITS TARGETED EBITDA MARGIN OF 18% AT THE LATEST BY 2020/21 INSTEAD OF THE 2018/2019 FINANCIAL YEAR

* EXPECTS AN EBITDA MARGIN IN THE RANGE OF 16.0% – 16.5% FOR THE CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR 2018/19