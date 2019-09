Sept 12 (Reuters) - Dormakaba Holding AG:

* FY SALES OF CHF 2,818.3 MILLION

* PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF CHF 16.00 PER SHARE; UP FROM PREVIOUS YEAR’S CHF 15.00

* DORMAKABA HOLDING - OUTLOOK FOR 2019/20: VOLATILE MACROECONOMIC AND GEOPOLITICAL ENVIRONMENT; NEVERTHELESS, AIMING FOR EBITDA MARGIN AND ORGANIC SALES GROWTH ABOVE PREVIOUS YEAR Source text: bit.ly/2lPTCQo Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)