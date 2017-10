Sept 28 (Reuters) - DORMAKABA HOLDING AG:

* ‍DORMAKABA ISSUES BONDS WORTH CHF 680 MILLION IN TWO TRANCHES​

* ‍PROCEEDS OF ISSUE WILL BE USED TO PAY OFF PART OF AN EXISTING SYNDICATED CREDIT FACILITY

* ‍PROCEEDS OF ISSUE WILL BE USED TO PAY OFF PART OF AN EXISTING SYNDICATED CREDIT FACILITY

* ‍PROCEEDS OF ISSUE WILL BE USED IN PARTICULAR TO FUND EXPANSION OF BUSINESS ACTIVITIES IN NORTH AMERICA​