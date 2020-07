July 2 (Reuters) - Dormakaba Holding AG:

* DORMAKABA SIGNS AGREEMENT TO DIVEST ITS PROJECT INSTALLATION BUSINESS IN NORWAY

* TRANSFER OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND EMPLOYMENTS IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE IN Q3 OF 2020

* PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION.

* TRANSACTION WILL AFFECT AROUND 80 EMPLOYEES OF DORMAKABA