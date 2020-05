BRIEF-Dormakaba Withdraws Guidance Due To Pandemic

May 8 (Reuters) - Dormakaba Holding AG:

* NET SALES AND PROFITABILITY IN Q3 OF 2019/20 DECLINING DUE TO CRISIS

* FREE CASH FLOW SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER THAN IN PREVIOUS YEAR

* SOLID BALANCE SHEET AND COMPREHENSIVE FINANCING FACILITIES

* CONSISTENT CONTINUATION OF STRATEGY WITH WELL-CHOSEN INVESTMENTS DESPITE COVID-19 CRISIS

* ORGANIC SALES DECLINED AT GROUP LEVEL AROUND 3%

* EBITDA MARGIN IN Q3 OF 2019/20 WAS AROUND 150 BASIS POINTS LOWER THAN YEAR-BACK FIGURE

* DEVELOPMENT OF ECONOMY AND IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON OUR BUSINESS CANNOT BE PREDICTED

* SITUATION IN CHINA HAS STABILIZED AND BOTH PRODUCTION AND LOCAL DEMAND HAVE ALREADY RETURNED TO A SATISFACTORY LEVEL

* UNFAVORABLE EFFECTS IN NORTH AND SOUTH AMERICA AND IN PARTS OF ASIA AND EUROPE

* WITHDRAWING ITS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE AND WILL NOT BE MAKING ANY MORE FINANCIAL FORECASTS FOR CURRENT 2019/20 FINANCIAL YEAR