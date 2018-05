May 1 (Reuters) - Dorman Products Inc:

* DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS, RE-AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.93

* Q1 REVENUE $227.3 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $234 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.03 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.10 TO $4.32

* DORMAN PRODUCTS - RE-ITERATED 2018 NET SALES GROWTH BETWEEN 6 PERCENT TO 9 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: