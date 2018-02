Feb 15 (Reuters) - DORO AB:

* OCT-DEC NET SALES AMOUNTED TO SEK 560.4M (599.4)

* “OUR EXPECTATIONS FOR 2018 ARE SALES IN RANGE OF SEK 1.9BN - 2.1BN”

* "OUR EXPECTATIONS FOR 2018 ARE SALES IN RANGE OF SEK 1.9BN - 2.1BN"

* SEES OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) FOR 2018 IN RANGE OF SEK 100M - 140M, EXCLUDING POTENTIAL M&A