April 25 (Reuters) - DORO AB:

* DORO CARE TO HANDLE ALL DIGITAL SOCIAL ALARMS IN OSLO

* DORO CARE HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH OSLO MUNICIPALITY ON HANDLING OF SOCIAL ALARM SERVICES IN FIVE DISTRICTS

* VALUE OF AGREEMENT IS ESTIMATED AT SEK 9M - 10M ANNUALLY

* DURATION OF AGREEMENT IS ONE YEAR WITH AN EXTENSION OPTION OF ONE YEAR