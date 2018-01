Jan 18 (Reuters) - DORO AB:

* REG-DORO PUBLISHES PRELIMINARY RESULTS FOR 2017

* ‍PRELIMINARY NET SALES FOR 2017 AMOUNT TO SEK 1,920M​

* PRELIMINARY ANNUAL OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) FOR 2017 AMOUNTS TO SEK 92M (47.7), AN INCREASE OF 92.9% YEAR-ON-YEAR

* ‍PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN Q4 SHOW ANNUAL NET SALES FOR 2017 WILL AMOUNT TO APPROXIMATELY SEK 1,920M (1,959.1)​

* EXPECTS SALES AND EBIT TO INCREASE COMPARED TO 2016.

* “‍WHEN IT COMES TO SALES, WE EXPERIENCED A DISAPPOINTING DEVELOPMENT IN CERTAIN REGIONS IN VERY IMPORTANT FINAL MONTHS”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)