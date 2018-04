April 27 (Reuters) - DORO AB:

* JAN-MARCH NET SALES AMOUNTED TO SEK 419.6M (452.3)

* JAN-MARCH PROFIT AFTER TAX FOR PERIOD WAS SEK 18.6M (13.0)

* EXPECTATION FOR 2018 IS SALES IN RANGE OF SEK 1.9BN - 2.1BN AND EBIT IN RANGE OF SEK 100M - 140M, EXCLUDING POTENTIAL ACQUISITIONS.