BRIEF-Doro updates on strategies and financial targets

Nov 14 (Reuters) - DORO AB:

* DORO UPDATES ON STRATEGIES AND FINANCIAL TARGETS

* TARGET IS ‍AVERAGE ANNUAL NET SALES GROWTH OF AT LEAST 10% (INCL. POTENTIAL M&A)​

* TARGET IS ‍DIVIDEND TO SHAREHOLDERS CORRESPONDING TO 33% OF NET PROFIT​

* ‍NEW FINANCIAL TARGET: LONG TERM OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) MARGIN OF AT LEAST 8%​

* NEW FINANCIAL TARGET: ‍NET DEBT IN RELATION TO EBITDA SHOULD NOT BE GREATER THAN 2.5X​

* NEW FINANCIAL TARGET: ‍LONG TERM SHARE OF TOTAL REVENUES COMING FROM SERVICES OF AT LEAST 30%​