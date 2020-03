BRIEF-dorsaVi Updates On COVID-19 Impact

March 25 (Reuters) - dorsaVi Ltd:

* ALL STAFF HAVE AGREED TO REDUCE THEIR WORKING HOURS BY (ABOUT) 30% COMMENCING IMMEDIATELY

* ANTICIPATED THAT THERE WILL BE AN IMPACT TO NEW SALES AS A RESULT OF COVID-19

* EXTENT OF IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON COMPANY’S RECURRING REVENUE STREAM FROM EXISTING CLIENTS IS DIFFICULT TO ASSESS AT THIS STAGE

* OPERATIONAL EXPENSES HAVE BEEN REDUCED BY 20% WITH NO TRAVEL AND DISCRETIONARY SPEND

* BUSINESS RECOGNISES POTENTIAL FOR COVID-19 TO IMPACT BUSINESS OVER A PROLONGED PERIOD