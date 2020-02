Feb 7 (Reuters) - DOTTIKON ES HOLDING AG:

* EXPECTS GROWTH MOMENTUM AND IS THEREFORE EXPANDING ITS PRODUCTION CAPACITY SUBSTANTIALLY BY BUILDING NEW PRODUCTION PLANTS

* BERNHARD URWYLER WILL SUPPORT DOTTIKON ES AS ADVISORY COUNSELOR BEGINNING ON MARCH 1, 2020 Source text - bit.ly/2v8QvrA Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)