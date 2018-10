Oct 22 (Reuters) - Dottikon Es Holding AG:

* REACHED CONSIDERABLY LOWER NET SALES AND NET INCOME IN THE FIRST BUSINESS HALF-YEAR 2018/19 COMPARED TO THE PREVIOUS-YEAR PERIOD

* EXPECTS LOWER NET SALES AND NET INCOME FOR THE FULL BUSINESS YEAR 2018/19