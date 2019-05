May 28 (Reuters) - Dottikon Es Holding AG:

* FY NET SALES WERE CHF 147.7 MILLION, 6.6 PERCENT LESS COMPARED TO THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* FY EBITDA STOOD AT CHF 39.9 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 47.1 MILLION)

* FY EBIT WAS CHF 20.2 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 30.8 MILLION)

* FY NET INCOME WAS CHF 16.3 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 25.8 MILLION)

* FOR ONGOING FULL BUSINESS YEAR 2019/20, DOTTIKON ES EXPECTS NET SALES ABOVE PREVIOUS YEAR. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)