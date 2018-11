Nov 27 (Reuters) - DOTTIKON ES HOLDING AG:

* H1 NET SALES AMOUNTED TO CHF 56.6 MILLION AND WERE THUS AROUND 19 PERCENT LOWER THAN IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* H1 EBITDA OF CHF 9.8 MILLION WITH AN EBITDA MARGIN OF 17.4 PERCENT (PREVIOUS YEAR: 28.5 PERCENT)

* H1 NET PROFIT OF CHF 2.0 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 9.6 MILLION)