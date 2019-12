Dec 12 (Reuters) - Dottikon Es Holding AG:

* DOTTIKON ES HOLDING AG - MARKUS BLOCHER REORGANIZES EQUITY INTEREST STRUCTURE, INCREASES TOTAL STAKE

* DOTTIKON ES HOLDING AG - WENT BELOW A 15% DIRECT EQUITY INTEREST IN DOTTIKON ES HOLDING AG ON DECEMBER 11, 2019

* DOTTIKON ES HOLDING AG - MARKUS BLOCHER’S EQUITY INTEREST INCREASES TO 71.84% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)