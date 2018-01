Jan 8 (Reuters) - Dotz Nano Ltd:

* DTZ SIGNS US$15M DISTRIBUTION & SALES AGREEMENT FOR CHINA

* UNIT SIGNED DISTRIBUTION AND SALES AGREEMENT WITH CHINA ISRAEL (HENGQIN) SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION CENTER

* ‍CISTICPOLY AGREED TO PURCHASE GRAPHENE QUANTUM DOTS FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CHINA