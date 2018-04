BRIEF-Double Bond Pharma Signs Agreement For Distribution Of Pharysol

Double Bond Pharmaceutical International Ab (Publ):

* DOUBLE BOND PHARMA SIGNS AGREEMENT FOR DISTRIBUTION OF PHARYSOL

* PHARYSOL IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE FIRST INCOME IN Q1 2019.

* DISTRIBUTION WILL BE HELD THROUGH DRUGSSON AB.

* BIO HAVE TODAY SIGNED AN AGREEMENT FOR DISTRIBUTION OF PHARYSOL IN SWEDEN, NORWAY AND DENMARK

* DOUBLE BOND PHARMACEUTICAL (DBP) AND VITRO-BIO HAVE TODAY SIGNED AN AGREEMENT FOR DISTRIBUTION OF PHARYSOL IN SWEDEN, NORWAY AND DENMARK.