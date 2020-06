June 12 (Reuters) - Double Bond Pharmaceutical International AB (publ):

* UNIT FARMPHARMA GETS SUBSIDY OF SEK 0.3 MILLION FROM VINNOVA

* GRANT TO SUPPORT ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH KAROLINSKA INSTITUTET FOR PRODUCTION OF DRUG CANDIDATE INTERFEROX