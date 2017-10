Aug 7 (Reuters) - Doubledragon Properties Corp:

* Refers to article in Manila Bulletin (internet edition) on Aug 5, entitled “Japanese firm joins DD in egg venture”

* Clarifies that no joint venture has been formed with ISE Foods Group of Japan

* Signed letter of intent in Oct 2016 to possibly provide land, building facilities & lease to planned egg production arm of ISE