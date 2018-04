April 6 (Reuters) - DoubleDragon Properties Corp:

* SIGNED 10- YEAR SUPERMARKET LEASE CONTRACTS FOR 4.97 BILLION PESOS

* 100 CITYMALLS ONCE COMPLETED ARE EXPECTED TO GENERATE AT LEAST 20 BILLION PESOS DURING FIRST 10 YEARS OF OPERATIONS‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: