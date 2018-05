May 8 (Reuters) - Douglas Emmett Inc:

* QTRLY FFO OF $0.49 PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE

* QTRLY SAME PROPERTY CASH NOI INCREASED BY 1.4% TO $93.3 MILLION

* QTRLY AFFO INCREASED BY 1.8% TO $71.0 MILLION

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $207.6 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S