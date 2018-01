BRIEF-Douja Promotion Groupe Addoha Aims To Maintain Gearing Of Under 30 Percent Over 2018-2020

Jan 2 (Reuters) - DOUJA PROMOTION GROUPE ADDOHA SA:

* AIMS TO MAINTAIN GEARING OF UNDER 30 PERCENT OVER 2018-2020

* ON REVENUE: AIMS TO ACHIEVE CONTRIBUTION RATE OF 14% FROM MOYEN STANDING SEGMENT IN 2020‍​

* AIMS FOR OPERATING CASH FLOW AT MAD 1.8 BILLION IN 2018, MAD 1.9 BILLION IN 2019 AND 2020‍​

* AIMS FOR OPERATING MARGIN OF 29 PERCENT IN 2018

* AIMS FOR OPERATING MARGIN OF 30-32 PERCENT STARTING FROM 2019

* ON REVENUE: AIMS AT CONTRIBUTION RATE OF 7% FROM ACTIVITY IN SUB-SAHARAN AFRICA IN 2020‍​

* AIMS FOR TARGETED REAL ESTATE ACQUSITION BUDGET OF MAD 400-500 MILLION PER YEAR FROM 2018-2020

* AIMS TO MAINTAIN DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION POLICY IN PERIOD 2018-2020