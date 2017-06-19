FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Dova Pharma sees IPO to be priced between $15 and $17/shr
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Politics
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Trump's 'America First' looms large at NAFTA talks
NAFTA
Trump's 'America First' looms large at NAFTA talks
Offshore drilling mergers raise hopes for sector recovery
Reuters Focus
Offshore drilling mergers raise hopes for sector recovery
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 19, 2017 / 10:29 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Dova Pharma sees IPO to be priced between $15 and $17/shr

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc sees IPO of upto 4.06 million shares of common stock to be priced between $15 and $17 per share - SEC filing

* Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc says intends to use about $19.0 million of IPO proceeds to fund commercialization of Avatrombopag

* Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc says intends to use about $21 million of IPO proceeds to fund clinical trials of Avatrombopag for additional indications

* Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc says intends to use about $30 million of IPO proceeds as repayment to EISAI of a portion of our obligations under the EISAI note Source text: (bit.ly/2rHxnhD) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.