April 20 (Reuters) - Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* DOVA PHARMACEUTICALS-ON APRIL 17, CO, UNIT AND SVB ENTERED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT,PURSUANT TO WHICH SVB AGREED TO LEND CO, UNIT OF $20.0 MILLION

* DOVA PHARMA SAYS LOAN MATURES ON APRIL 17, 2021 UNLESS CO ACHIEVES SPECIFIED REVENUE MILESTONE, THEN MATURITY DATE TO BE EXTENDED BY A YEAR