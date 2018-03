BRIEF-Dova Pharmaceuticals Signs Distribution Agreement With Fosun Pharma For Mainland China And Hong Kong

March 19 (Reuters) - Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* DOVA PHARMACEUTICALS SIGNS EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH FOSUN PHARMA FOR MAINLAND CHINA AND HONG KONG

* DOVA PHARMACEUTICALS - ‍DEAL THROUGH UNIT GRANTING FOSUN PHARMA EXCLUSIVE DEVELOPMENT,DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS OF AVATROMBOPAG IN MAINLAND CHINA, HONG KONG​

* DOVA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍TERMS OF TRANSACTION INCLUDE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT, MILESTONE PAYMENTS, AND A FIXED TRANSFER PRICE FOR PRODUCT SUPPLIED​