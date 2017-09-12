FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dover Corp exploring strategic alternatives for the separation of its upstream energy businesses
#Market News
September 12, 2017 / 10:50 AM / in a month

BRIEF-Dover Corp exploring strategic alternatives for the separation of its upstream energy businesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Dover Corp:

* Dover Corporation: Dover exploring strategic alternatives for the separation of its upstream energy businesses

* Dover Corp - ‍is considering options which may include a tax-free spin-off, sale or other strategic combination​

* Dover Corp - ‍dover expects to complete its assessment of strategic separation alternatives by end of year​

* Dover - ‍to assist company in evaluating alternatives for wellsite business, Dover has retained Lazard And Centerview Partners as financial advisors​

* Dover Corp - ‍exploring strategic alternatives for separation of upstream energy businesses within energy segment, collectively, “wellsite” business​

* Dover Corp - ‍bearings & compression and Tulsa Winch Group businesses, which are also reported within energy segment, are not part of strategic review​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

