BRIEF-Dover Corp exploring strategic alternatives for the separation of its upstream energy businesses

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Dover Corp:

* Dover Corporation: Dover exploring strategic alternatives for the separation of its upstream energy businesses

* Dover Corp - ‍is considering options which may include a tax-free spin-off, sale or other strategic combination​

* Dover Corp - ‍dover expects to complete its assessment of strategic separation alternatives by end of year​

* Dover - ‍to assist company in evaluating alternatives for wellsite business, Dover has retained Lazard And Centerview Partners as financial advisors​

* Dover Corp - ‍exploring strategic alternatives for separation of upstream energy businesses within energy segment, collectively, “wellsite” business​

* Dover Corp - ‍bearings & compression and Tulsa Winch Group businesses, which are also reported within energy segment, are not part of strategic review​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: