BRIEF-Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment Q2 earnings per share $0.00

July 27 (Reuters) - Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment Inc :

* Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment Inc reports results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017

* Q2 earnings per share $0.00

* Q2 revenue $43.31 million versus $46.22 million

* Qtrly gaming revenues were $36.4 million compared to $39.1 million for Q2 of last year

* Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment-decrease in qtrly gaming revenues is primarily attributable to increased competition in mid-atlantic gaming market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: