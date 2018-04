BRIEF-Dover Reports Q1 GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.84

April 27 (Reuters) - Dover Corp:

* DOVER REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2018 GUIDANCE

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.84

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.12 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* PROVIDES PRO FORMA 2018 GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, WHICH EXCLUDES APERGY

* QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $1.9 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 6% FROM PRIOR YEAR

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $1.89 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* EXCLUDING APERGY, CO EXPECTS TO GENERATE ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IN RANGE OF $4.70 TO $4.85 ON A COMPARABLE PRO FORMA BASIS FOR FY 2018

* QTRLY PERFORMANCE WAS PARTIALLY OFFSET BY SOFTER THAN EXPECTED RETAIL REFRIGERATION MARKETS

* EXCLUDING APERGY, CO SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 4% TO 5%, WHICH IS COMPRISED OF ORGANIC GROWTH OF 3% TO 4%

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $8.15 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: