BRIEF-Dover reports Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.16

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Dover Corp:

* Dover reports third quarter 2017 results and reaffirms full year EPS guidance

* Reports Q3 2017 revenue $2.0 billion

* Reports Q3 2017 revenue up 17 percent

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.16 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $1.14

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY revenue up 14 to 15 percent

* Reaffirms FY 2017 earnings per share view $4.23 to $4.33 excluding items

* Q3 revenue $2.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.99 billion

* ‍Confirms wellsite separation remains on track​

* ‍Full year guidance for 2017 does not include anticipated Q4 gain for warn sale or any Q4 costs related to wellsite separation​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.29, revenue view $7.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: