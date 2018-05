May 9 (Reuters) - Dover Corp:

* DOVER CORP - DOVER SHAREHOLDERS DISTRIBUTED ONE SHARE OF APERGY CORP COMMON STOCK FOR EVERY TWO SHARES OF DOVER COMMON STOCK THEY HELD AS OF RECORD DATE

* DOVER CORP - DOVER WILL RECEIVE A ONE-TIME CASH PAYMENT OF $700 MILLION FROM APERGY IN CONNECTION WITH COMPLETION OF SPIN-OFF