March 12 (Reuters) -

* DOW CHEMICAL’S ANDREW LIVERIS TO DEPART; JIM FITTERLING TO BE CEO OF NEW DOW AFTER BREAKUP - WSJ

* DOWDUPONT CO- LEAD DIRECTOR JEFF FETTIG WILL ASSUME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ROLE AT THE COMPANY, NOW KNOWN AS DOWDUPONT INC. - WSJ Source text : on.wsj.com/2p1mhRc