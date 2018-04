April 18 (Reuters) - Brave Software:

* DOW JONES MEDIA GROUP PARTNERS WITH BRAVE SOFTWARE TO OFFER PREMIUM CONTENT TO USERS AND TEST BLOCKCHAIN-BASED PAYMENT TECHNOLOGY

* BRAVE SOFTWARE - BARRON’S AND MARKETWATCH WILL BECOME VERIFIED PUBLISHERS ON BASIC ATTENTION TOKEN (BAT) PLATFORM, DEVELOPED BY BRAVE

* BRAVE SOFTWARE - WILL PROVIDE ACCESS TO PREMIUM CONTENT FROM DOW JONES MEDIA GROUP TO LIMITED NUMBER OF USERS WHO DOWNLOAD BRAVE BROWSER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: