March 23 (Reuters) - Dow Inc:

* DOW INC - REPURPOSING AN EXISTING FACILITY TO PRODUCE HAND SANITIZER IN U.S., AS WELL

* DOW INC - BEGUN PRODUCING HAND SANITIZER AT ITS MANUFACTURING SITE IN STADE, GERMANY

* DOW INC - EFFORT INCLUDES PRODUCTION OF 300 TONS OF HAND SANITIZER PER MONTH, EQUIVALENT TO 600,000 STANDARD BOTTLES IN GERMANY