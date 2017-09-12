FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-DowDuPont announces results of comprehensive portfolio review
Sections
Featured
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Environment
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
U.S.
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 12, 2017 / 10:28 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-DowDuPont announces results of comprehensive portfolio review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - DowDuPont Inc

* DowDuPont announces results of comprehensive portfolio review

* DowDuPont Inc - ‍board unanimously concluded that certain targeted adjustments will be made between Materials Science and Specialty Products divisions​

* DowDuPont Inc - DowDuPont board of directors approved changes based on a thorough review led by lead independent directors​

* DowDuPont Inc - DowDuPont will realign some businesses to specialty products division from materials science division​

* DowDuPont - ‍reiterates plans to achieve run-rate cost synergies of approximately $3 billion and approximately $1 billion in growth synergies​

* DowDuPont - ‍DowDuPont will realign certain businesses to Specialty Products division from Materials Science Division

* DowDuPont - after portfolio realignments, 3 intended companies are an agriculture company, a materials science company, a specialty products company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.