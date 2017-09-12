BRIEF-DowDuPont announces results of comprehensive portfolio review

Sept 12 (Reuters) - DowDuPont Inc

* DowDuPont announces results of comprehensive portfolio review

* DowDuPont Inc - ‍board unanimously concluded that certain targeted adjustments will be made between Materials Science and Specialty Products divisions​

* DowDuPont Inc - DowDuPont board of directors approved changes based on a thorough review led by lead independent directors​

* DowDuPont Inc - DowDuPont will realign some businesses to specialty products division from materials science division​

* DowDuPont - ‍reiterates plans to achieve run-rate cost synergies of approximately $3 billion and approximately $1 billion in growth synergies​

* DowDuPont - after portfolio realignments, 3 intended companies are an agriculture company, a materials science company, a specialty products company