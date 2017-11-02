FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dowdupont declares quarterly dividend of 38 cents per share, announces initial $4 billion share repurchase program
November 2, 2017 / 12:57 PM / in 4 hours

BRIEF-Dowdupont declares quarterly dividend of 38 cents per share, announces initial $4 billion share repurchase program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Dowdupont Inc:

* Dowdupont declares quarterly dividend of 38 cents per share, announces initial $4 billion share repurchase program

* Dowdupont Inc - dividend for Q4 of 2017 will be payable on Dec. 15, 2017, to shareholders of record on Nov. 15, 2017​

* Dowdupont Inc - ‍with a dividend payable date in Dec. 2017, heritage Dow shareholders will receive a total of five dividend payments in calendar year​

* Dowdupont - ‍for heritage Dupont shareholders, Q4 dividend will effectively represent a 28 percent increase over last Dupont qtrly dividend payment​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

