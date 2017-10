Sept 12 (Reuters) - Dowdupont Inc:

* DowDupont Inc sees ‍headwinds from lower expected planted corn acres in brazil​ in Q3 =

* DowDupont Inc says softer conditions in global packaged foods impacting demand for food ingredients​ in Q3

* DowDupont Inc - provides Q3 pro forma guidance; sees unfavourable impact of hurricane harvey on Q3 operating ebitda of about $250 million Source text: (bit.ly/2f11iwa) Further company coverage: