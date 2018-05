BRIEF-Dowdupont Reports EPS From Continuing Operations Of $0.47

May 3 (Reuters) - DowDuPont Inc:

* DOWDUPONT EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.47; QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.12; QTRLY NET SALES $21.5 BILLION, UP 5 PERCENT

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.10, REVENUE VIEW $21.43 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* DOWDUPONT - QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXCLUDES ITEMS TOTALING NET CHARGES OF $0.54/SHARE, $0.11/SHARE CHARGE FOR DUPONT AMORTIZATION OF INTANGIBLE ASSETS

* DOWDUPONT - NOW ON PACE TO ACHIEVE 75 PERCENT RUN-RATE OF $3.3 BILLION COST SYNERGY COMMITMENT BY Q3-END

* DOWDUPONT SEES OPERATING. EBITDA UP ABOUT 15 PERCENT IN H1 2018; SEES Q2 OPERATING. EBITDA UP IN ALL DIVISIONS

* DOWDUPONT SEES Q2 NET SALES TO BE UP OVER 10 PERCENT; SEES Q2 OPERATING. EBITDA UP OVER 20 PERCENT

* DOWDUPONT Q2 REVENUE VIEW $22.46 BILLION —THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* DOWDUPONT - QTRLY AGRICULTURE SALES DOWN 25 PERCENT TO $3.8 BILLION VERSUS PRO FORMA NET SALES LAST YEAR

* DOWDUPONT - DECLINE IN QTRLY AGRICULTURE SALES DRIVEN BY WEATHER-RELATED DELAYS IN NORTHERN HEMISPHERE & BRAZIL SEASONS

* DOWDUPONT - QTRLY PACKAGING & SPECIALTY PLASTICS NET SALES $6 BILLION, UP 12 PERCENT FROM PRO FORMA NET SALES LAST YEAR

* DOWDUPONT - ACHIEVED COST SYNERGY SAVINGS OF OVER $300 MILLION IN QUARTER

* DOWDUPONT - WEATHER-RELATED DELAYS EXPECTED TO SHIFT SUBSTANTIAL PORTION OF AGRICULTURE EARNINGS TO Q2

* DOWDUPONT - CONTINUE TO EXPECT MATERIALS SCIENCE TO SPIN BY Q1 2019-END, WITH AGRICULTURE & SPECIALTY PRODUCTS SEPARATING BY JUNE 1, 2019

* DOWDUPONT - GLOBAL ECONOMY CONTINUES TO SHOW “SOLID MOMENTUM AND BROAD-BASED GROWTH”

* DOWDUPONT - THERE ARE DISCRETE HEADWINDS, INCLUDING CONTINUED VOLATILITY IN INPUT COSTS & WEATHER-RELATED SOFTNESS IN AGRICULTURE

* DOWDUPONT - LEADING INDICATORS FROM MANUFACTURING OUTPUT, TO IMPROVING ENERGY MARKETS, TO EMPLOYMENT & CONSUMER SPENDING REMAIN LARGELY POSITIVE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: