BRIEF-DowDuPont Says Co Got Informal Notice That Region 6 Of EPA Is Contemplating Filing Notice Of Violation

May 4 (Reuters) - DowDuPont Inc:

* DOWDUPONT SAYS ON MARCH 20, DOW GOT INFORMAL NOTICE THAT REGION 6 OF EPA IS CONTEMPLATING FILING NOTICE OF VIOLATION - SEC FILING

* DOWDUPONT - EPA’S NOTICE OF VIOLATION IS FOR ALLEGED VIOLATIONS UNCOVERED DURING INSPECTION AT DOW’S FREEPORT, TEXAS, MANUFACTURING FACILITY

* DOWDUPONT - ALLEGED VIOLATIONS UNCOVERED DURING EPA INSPECTION WERE RELATED TO MANAGEMENT OF HAZARDOUS WASTES AT DOW’S FREEPORT FACILITY

* DOWDUPONT - DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN THE EPA AND DOW HAVE OCCURRED PERIODICALLY FOLLOWING THE INSPECTION AT FREEPORT FACILITY AND ARE ONGOING Source text: (bit.ly/2rreiOX) Further company coverage: