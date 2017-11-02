FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-DowDuPont says Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.32
Sections
Featured
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
The Body Trade
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
Gunman kills three in Colorado Walmart
U.S.
Gunman kills three in Colorado Walmart
Wall Street regulator warns digital coin investors
Future of Money
Wall Street regulator warns digital coin investors
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 2, 2017 / 10:17 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

BRIEF-DowDuPont says Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.32

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - DowDuPont Inc-

* DowDuPont reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted pro forma earnings per share $0.55

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.32

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* DowDuPont Inc - qtrly ‍GAAP net sales of $15.4 billion; pro forma net sales increase 8% to $18.3 billion​

* DowDuPont Inc - reiterated its commitment to $3 billion cost synergy target​

* DowDuPont Inc - ‍in connection with cost savings actions approved to date, DowDuPont recognized pre-tax charges of $180 million in Q3​

* DowDuPont Inc - ‍expects to recognize total pre-tax charges of about $2 billion, with approximately $1 billion expected in Q4 of 2017​

* DowDuPont Inc - cost savings actions expected to achieve a 70 percent run rate at end of 12 months and 100 percent run rate within 24 months​

* DowDuPont - ‍majority of cost savings​ work to come from procurement synergies, global workforce reductions, buildings & facilities consolidations, among others

* Q3 revenue view $18.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* DowDuPont Inc - ‍expects to close divestiture of a select portion of Dow Agrosciences’ corn seed business in Brazil in Q4 of 2017

* DowDuPont Inc - ‍“demand outlook is positive” for majority of co’s key end-markets​

* DowDuPont - qtrly agriculture volume, pricing headwinds driven by Latam weakness as sales channels hold high inventory levels of crop protection products

* DowDuPont Inc - ‍“Still see some market headwinds, most notable for us being in agriculture”​

* DowDuPont Inc - for agriculture, “continue to closely monitor the situation in Brazil due to the slow start to the summer season”‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.