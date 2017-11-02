BRIEF-DowDuPont says Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.32

Nov 2 (Reuters) - DowDuPont Inc-

* DowDuPont reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted pro forma earnings per share $0.55

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.32

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* DowDuPont Inc - qtrly ‍GAAP net sales of $15.4 billion; pro forma net sales increase 8% to $18.3 billion​

* DowDuPont Inc - reiterated its commitment to $3 billion cost synergy target​

* DowDuPont Inc - ‍in connection with cost savings actions approved to date, DowDuPont recognized pre-tax charges of $180 million in Q3​

* DowDuPont Inc - ‍expects to recognize total pre-tax charges of about $2 billion, with approximately $1 billion expected in Q4 of 2017​

* DowDuPont Inc - cost savings actions expected to achieve a 70 percent run rate at end of 12 months and 100 percent run rate within 24 months​

* DowDuPont - ‍majority of cost savings​ work to come from procurement synergies, global workforce reductions, buildings & facilities consolidations, among others

* Q3 revenue view $18.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* DowDuPont Inc - ‍expects to close divestiture of a select portion of Dow Agrosciences’ corn seed business in Brazil in Q4 of 2017

* DowDuPont Inc - ‍“demand outlook is positive” for majority of co’s key end-markets​

* DowDuPont - qtrly agriculture volume, pricing headwinds driven by Latam weakness as sales channels hold high inventory levels of crop protection products

* DowDuPont Inc - ‍“Still see some market headwinds, most notable for us being in agriculture”​

* DowDuPont Inc - ‍"Still see some market headwinds, most notable for us being in agriculture"​

* DowDuPont Inc - for agriculture, "continue to closely monitor the situation in Brazil due to the slow start to the summer season"‍​