BRIEF-Dowdupont says sees Q3 ‍pro forma adjusted earnings per share of $0.55
October 26, 2017 / 10:59 AM / Updated 41 minutes ago

BRIEF-Dowdupont says sees Q3 ‍pro forma adjusted earnings per share of $0.55

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Dowdupont Inc

* Dowdupont provides expected third quarter 2017 financial results, files historical pro forma financial statements

* Sees Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.32

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 ‍GAAP net sales of $15.4 billion; pro forma net sales of $18.3 billion

* Says sees Q3 ‍pro forma adjusted earnings per share of $0.55 ​

* Says ‍in light of accounting, reporting changes incorporated in historical, current quarter pro forma statements, co provided expected results for Q3

* Says ‍Q3 pro forma adjusted eps expectation excludes $0.37/share charge for significant items

* Says Q3 ‍pro forma adjusted EPS expectation also excludes $0.08 per share charge for Dupont amortization of intangible assets​

* Q3 revenue view $17.60 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

