BRIEF-DowDuPont Says Stockholders Elected 16 Nominees To Serve On Board Until Next Annual Meeting Of Stockholders

May 1 (Reuters) - DowDuPont Inc:

* DOWDUPONT INC - CO’S STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED 16 NOMINEES TO SERVE ON BOARD OF CO UNTIL NEXT ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

* DOWDUPONT INC - CO’S STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED A STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING ELIMINATION OF SUPERMAJORITY VOTING THRESHOLDS

* DOWDUPONT INC - COMPANY’S STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE A STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING A REQUEST FOR A REPORT REGARDING EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION

* DOWDUPONT - CO’S STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REQUEST FOR REPORT ABOUT SUSTAINABILITY METRICS IN PERFORMANCE-BASED PAY

* DOWDUPONT INC - CO’S STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE A STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING A REQUEST FOR A REPORT REGARDING COMPANY’S INVESTMENTS IN INDIA

* DOWDUPONT - CO'S STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING MODIFICATION OF REQUIRED THRESHOLD FOR CALLING SPECIAL STOCKHOLDER MEETINGS Source : bit.ly/2JGP99w Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)