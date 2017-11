BRIEF-Dowdupont sees Q4 net sales of $19 bln-$19.5 bln vs q4 2016

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Dowdupont Inc:

* Dowdupont- sees fy agriculture pro forma sales to increase low-single-digits percent due to new product introductions resulting in price, volume gains‍​

* Dowdupont inc - sees q4 net sales of $19 billion - $19.5 billion versus q4 2016

* Q4 revenue view $18.92 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dowdupont inc sees q4 operating ebitda up 11 percent - 13 percent versus. Q4 2016

* Dowdupont- sees q4 agriculture net sales up about 10 percent; sees q4 performance materials & coatings net sales up high-single-digits percent

* Dowdupont sees q4 industrial intermediates & infrastructure revenue up high-teens percent; sees q4 packaging & specialty plastics revenue up about 10 percent