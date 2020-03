March 19 (Reuters) - Downer EDI Ltd:

* GIVEN UNCERTAINTY AROUND IMPACT OF COVID-19 VIRUS, IT HAD DECIDED TO WITHDRAW ITS EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR

* IMPLEMENTING RANGE OF COST REDUCTION INITIATIVES ACROSS GROUP