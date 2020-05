May 22 (Reuters) - Downer EDI Ltd:

* SPOTLESS GROUP ACCEPTED AN OFFER TO SETTLE CLASS ACTION

* AS A RESULT OF SETTLEMENT, IF APPROVED, IMPACT ON DOWNER GROUP’S RESULTS FOR 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR WILL BE $35 MILLION (PRE-TAX)

* SETTLEMENT IS WITHOUT ADMISSION OF LIABILITY AND IS SUBJECT TO FEDERAL COURT APPROVAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)