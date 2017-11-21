FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Downer EDI sells its freight rail business to Progress Rail for $109 mln
Sections
Featured
Taking London's financial pulse
The Road to Brexit
Taking London's financial pulse
Saudi prince detention holds up loan to investment firm: sources
Exclusive
Saudi Arabia
Saudi prince detention holds up loan to investment firm: sources
Mugabe faces impeachment after military takeover
Zimbabwe
Mugabe faces impeachment after military takeover
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 21, 2017 / 5:55 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Downer EDI sells its freight rail business to Progress Rail for $109 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Downer Edi Ltd:

* Downer to sell its freight rail business to progress rail

* Deal for $109 million​

* Downer’s rail division will have more than $8 billion of work-in-hand after divestment of freight rail business​

* Rail division on track to achieve its underlying full year earnings target​

* Due to sale, to book non-cash write down of $40 million regarding freight rail goodwill and legacy assets

* Around 360 people currently employed by Downer are expected to transfer to progress rail as part of transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.