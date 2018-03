March 20 (Reuters) - Downer Edi Ltd:

* ‍RECEIVED DECISION OF NEW SOUTH WALES SUPREME COURT OF A CLAIM COMMENCED BY DOWNER AGAINST JOHN HOLLAND PTY LTD AND OTHERS​

* DOWNER’S CLAIM WAS NOT SUCCESSFUL

* COSTS TO BE EXPENSED AS INDIVIDUALLY SIGNIFICANT ITEM IN FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2018​

* ‍HAS INCURRED LEGAL AND OTHER COSTS OF APPROXIMATELY $25 MILLION WHICH IT HAD EXPECTED TO RECOVER AS PART OF PROCEEDINGS​